Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer Have Announced Hella Mega Tour Australia + New Zealand

HELLA MEGA PSYCHED.

All the teasing has paid off - Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer are officially bringing their Hella Mega Tour to Australia and New Zealand!

In November, the stacked bill are heading downunder, playing six cities across Australasia. They kick off proceedings in Perth on November 08 playing HBF Park, and wrapping everything up at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on November 22.

Tickets are on sale from Valentine's Day at 11am local time.

Hella Mega have also announced that $1 from each ticket sold will be going to benefit the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and CFA Updates, in aid of the devastating Australian bushfires which have ravaged the country this year.

australia + new zealand, $1 from every ticket sold for these #HellaMegaTour shows will go towards @NSWRFS & @CFA_Updates❤️ — Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) February 6, 2020



"It's kind of a Green Day idea," shared Billie Joe Armstrong, talking about the concept of the Hella Mega Tour on Beats 1 last year. "We talked about how we weren't really wanting to do stadiums and do something that was like throwback to Monsters of Rock Tour. There was, of course, Fall Out Boy and Weezer and now we're stoked."

"I think this tour represents counter-programming," added Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz. "I think that the world is moving in one direction in an obvious way, or whatever. I think that this tour represents counter programming to that and it's awesome to take part in that and be a small part of it."

Check out the full list of announced

NOVEMBER

08 - PERTH HBF Park

11 - MELBOURNE Marvel Stadium

14 - SYDNEY Bankwest Stadium

17 - BRISBANE Suncorp Stadium

20 - DUNEDIN Forsyth Barr Stadium

22 - AUCKLAND Mount Smart Stadium