Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer Are Teasing An Extension To Their Massive Hella Mega Tour

One of the most stacked tour line-ups of the year has to be that Hella Mega Tour - the tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
Now when those tickets went on sale for the North American and European legs of the tour last year, all of the stadiums sold out immediately. And the rest of the world waited with baited breath to see if this touring package would make waves anywhere else.
Well. It looks like New Zealand and Australia might just be up next, because all three bands on the bill have commenced teasing:
Stay tuned for an official announcement any day now! But in the mean time, check out the full list of upcoming Hella Mega tour dates below:
JUNE
13 - PARIS La Defense Arena,
14 - GRONINGEN Stadspark
17 - ANTWERP Sportspaleis
21 - VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium
24 - GLASGOW Bellahouston Park
26 - LONDON London Stadium
27 - HUDDERSFIELD The John Smith’s Stadium
29 - DUBLIN RDS Arena
JULY
17 - SEATTLE T-Mobile Park
21 - SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Park
24 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park
25 - LOS ANGELES Dodger Stadium
28 - COMMERCE CITY DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
31- ARLINGTON Globe Life Field
AUGUST
01 - HOUSTON Minute Maid Park
05 - MIAMI Hard Rock Stadium
06 - JACKSON TIAA Bank Field
08 - ATLANTA SunTrust Park
11 - MINNEAPOLIS Target Field
13 - CHICAGO Wrigley Field
15 - PITTSBURGH PNC Park
16 - HERSHEY Hersheypark Stadium
19 - DETROIT MI Comerica Park
21 - WASHINGTON Nationals Park
22 - NEW YORK Citi Field
24 - TORONTO Rogers Centre
27 - BOSTON Fenway Park
29 - PHILADELPHIA Citizens Bank Park