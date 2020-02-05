Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer Are Teasing An Extension To Their Massive Hella Mega Tour

HELLA. MEGA. EXCITED.

One of the most stacked tour line-ups of the year has to be that Hella Mega Tour - the tour featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Now when those tickets went on sale for the North American and European legs of the tour last year, all of the stadiums sold out immediately. And the rest of the world waited with baited breath to see if this touring package would make waves anywhere else.

Well. It looks like New Zealand and Australia might just be up next, because all three bands on the bill have commenced teasing:



Stay tuned for an official announcement any day now! But in the mean time, check out the full list of upcoming Hella Mega tour dates below:

JUNE

13 - PARIS La Defense Arena,

14 - GRONINGEN Stadspark

17 - ANTWERP Sportspaleis

21 - VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium

24 - GLASGOW Bellahouston Park

26 - LONDON London Stadium

27 - HUDDERSFIELD The John Smith’s Stadium

29 - DUBLIN RDS Arena

JULY

17 - SEATTLE T-Mobile Park

21 - SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Park

24 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park

25 - LOS ANGELES Dodger Stadium

28 - COMMERCE CITY DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

31- ARLINGTON Globe Life Field

AUGUST

01 - HOUSTON Minute Maid Park

05 - MIAMI Hard Rock Stadium

06 - JACKSON TIAA Bank Field

08 - ATLANTA SunTrust Park

11 - MINNEAPOLIS Target Field

13 - CHICAGO Wrigley Field

15 - PITTSBURGH PNC Park

16 - HERSHEY Hersheypark Stadium

19 - DETROIT MI Comerica Park

21 - WASHINGTON Nationals Park

22 - NEW YORK Citi Field

24 - TORONTO Rogers Centre

27 - BOSTON Fenway Park

29 - PHILADELPHIA Citizens Bank Park