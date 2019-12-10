Green Day Are Making A Game-Related Announcement At The Game Awards This Week

Jot us down as intrigued.

It was announced last month that Green Day are set to make an appearance at the 2019 Game Awards this coming Thursday - but now they're also set to make a game-related announcement at the event.

In an announcement made by the Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley during a livestream Q&A, he shared that alongside musical appearances from both Green Day and CHVRCHES, Green Day have a “really awesome video game announcement they’ll be making.”

Green Day aren't strangers to video games either - as seen in the screenshot above, they were part of the original Rockband game back in 2010.

As yet, there's no context for what the announcement is - but it's been speculated that they'll be announcing an expansion pack for the popular VR game Beat Saber.

The 2019 Game Awards are streaming live this coming Thursday. Check out the details below: