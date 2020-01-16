Green Day Are Donating All Royalties From Their Brand New Single ‘Oh Yeah!’ To Charity

Good guys, those Green Day lads.

Green Day have just dropped their brand new single, plus the video for 'Oh Yeah!' - marking the third single off their upcoming album 'Father Of All...'.

The song itself samples a track off Joan Jett's album 'Bad Reputation', which has inspired Green Day to donate all of their royalties from the track to charity.

Talking about the track, Green Day shared, "We’re throwing a party at the apocalypse and you and your 5 seconds of fame are invited."

They continued, "BTW we sampled a song from the great Joan Jett’s 'Bad Reputation' album. One of the writers on that song is a total asshole so we’re donating our royalties from this song to IJM and RAINN."

IJM is the International Justice Mission, a nonprofit focussed on freeing people from modern-day slavery. Additionally, RAINN is the largest anti-sexual abuse organisation in North America, whose mission is to support sexual abuse survivors.

Good guys, doing a good thing, for a good cause. You love to see it.

Check out Green Day's brand new single 'Oh Yeah!' below:



Green Day's new album 'Father Of All...' is set for release February 07 through Reprise Records.