Watch Green Day’s Full Performance From The 2019 American Music Awards

The band tore through two tracks at the ceremony.

Green Day performed two songs live during the 2019 American Music Awards which took place this past Sunday (November 24) in Los Angeles.

Introduced by Billie Eilish, the band performed recent single 'Father Of All...', taken from the upcoming album of the same name, as well as the classic 'Basket Case'. Plus, Billie Joe Armstrong teased the crowd slightly by playing the opening riff of Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', prompting some big cheers.

Check out the performance in the video below:

Fellow musicians can be spotted watching on from the crowd including Post Malone in a pretty cool looking cowboy hat.

Green Day's new album 'Father Of All...' is set for release on February 07. The band will then hit the road for the Hella Mega Tour alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which will arrive in the UK in June.