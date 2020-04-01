Grayscale’s UK And European Shows Have Been Cancelled

Sadly, they're not able to make the rescheduled dates for Slam Dunk Festival.

Grayscale have announced that their UK headline shows and their European shows supporting Four Year Strong have been cancelled.



The dates of the cancelled UK headline shows were:



MAY

21 - BIRMINGHAM Academy III

22 - LONDON Camden Assembly

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to perform at the rescheduled @SlamDunkMusic dates. That means our U.K. headlining shows and the European shows supporting @fouryearstrong are also cancelled. We absolutely love playing overseas and are super bummed about this. — Grayscale (@GrayscalePA) April 1, 2020