Grayscale Have Announced Their First Ever UK Headline Tour

Grayscale: officially UK headliners.

Ahead of their appearances at Slam Dunk in May, Grayscale have announced their first ever headline shows in the UK!

Live, in person, as headliners - Grayscale will be playing shows in Birmingham and London in May. They're set to play Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 21, and Camden Assembly in London on May 22 before hitting both dates of Slam Dunk on May 23 and 24. It's going to be a very big few days for the Grayscale lads!

We are incredibly excited to announce our first ever U.K. headlining shows. Birmingham and London, see you on May 21st and 22nd. Tickets on sale Friday. pic.twitter.com/TfZ0VGSBqG — Grayscale (@GrayscalePA) January 27, 2020



Check out all of Grayscale's upcoming UK appearances below:

MAY

21 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

22 - LONDON Camden Assembly

23 - LEEDS Slam Dunk

24 - HATFIELD Slam Dunk