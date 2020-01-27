Visit the shop
Grayscale Have Announced Their First Ever UK Headline Tour

Brii Jamieson
Brii Jamieson about 56 minutes ago

Grayscale: officially UK headliners.

Ahead of their appearances at Slam Dunk in May, Grayscale have announced their first ever headline shows in the UK!

Live, in person, as headliners - Grayscale will be playing shows in Birmingham and London in May. They're set to play Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 21, and Camden Assembly in London on May 22 before hitting both dates of Slam Dunk on May 23 and 24. It's going to be a very big few days for the Grayscale lads!


Check out all of Grayscale's upcoming UK appearances below:

MAY

21 - BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy
22 - LONDON Camden Assembly
23 - LEEDS Slam Dunk
24 - HATFIELD Slam Dunk

