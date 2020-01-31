Go Behind The Scenes Of Green Day’s Video For ‘Oh Yeah!’

'Oh YEAH!'

Earlier this month, Green Day released their brand new single 'Oh Yeah!', complete with a video which operates as a social commentary on striving for fame through social media.

The song itself samples a track off Joan Jett's album 'Bad Reputation', which has inspired Green Day to donate all of their royalties from the track to charity.

Talking about the track, Green Day shared, "We’re throwing a party at the apocalypse and you and your 5 seconds of fame are invited."

They continued, "BTW we sampled a song from the great Joan Jett’s 'Bad Reputation' album. One of the writers on that song is a total asshole so we’re donating our royalties from this song to IJM and RAINN."

Today Green Day have dropped a behind the scenes video from the video shoot for 'Oh Yeah!' - giving us all an insight into what goes on on their video shoots.

Check out the behind the scenes of Green Day's 'Oh Yeah!' video today:



Green Day's new album 'Father Of All...' is set for release February 07 through Reprise Records.