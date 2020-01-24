Go Behind The Scenes Of Bury Tomorrow’s Video For ‘Cannibal’

Just a sneaky peek behind the scenes.

Earlier this week, the lads in Bury Tomorrow dropped the brand new single (and title track) from their upcoming album 'Cannibal'.

Today, they've dropped a sneak peek behind the scenes of the official video for 'Cannibal', showing what went on behind the scenes of the filming of the video.

Check out the behind the scenes of Bury Tomorrow's 'Cannibal' video below:



And if you need reminding of the official video, you can watch it below:



"This album is for me as well as for the fans," commented vocalist Dani Winter-Bates about the upcoming album 'Cannibal'.

"It was a cathartic process to address some of the darkest moments I’ve had in my life. For some people it’ll be a hard listen. But I thought I have to do this, if I’m going to go in, I’m going to go in. I’m not doing something half arsed. There is nothing lyrically I would change on this entire album."

'Cannibal' is set for release April 03 via Music For Nations / Sony Music.