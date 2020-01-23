Glasgow’s Hella Mega Tour Venue Just Got Upgraded
And additional tickets are available now.
The Glasgow date of the upcoming Hella Mega Tour just got upgraded, and new tickets are available now.
Tickets for the entire UK leg of the Hella Mega Tour sold out immediately when they went on sale last year, but Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have upgraded their Glasgow venue to accomodate even more fans - moving the show from Bellahouston Park to Glasgow Green.
Original tickets for the show on June 24 are still valid, and additional tickets for the upgraded venue are available right now (but likely won't be for long). Pick up tickets HERE.
oh hey, GLASGOW!! your #HellaMegaTour show on 24/6 will now take place @ Glasgow Green (instead of Bellahouston Park).— Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) January 23, 2020
original tix are valid + just released a few extras so get 'em before they sell out AGAIN
"It's kind of a Green Day idea," shared Billie Joe Armstrong, talking about the concept of the Hella Mega Tour on Beats 1 last year. "We talked about how we weren't really wanting to do stadiums and do something that was like throwback to Monsters of Rock Tour. There was, of course, Fall Out Boy and Weezer and now we're stoked."
"I think this tour represents counter-programming," added Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz. "I think that the world is moving in one direction in an obvious way, or whatever. I think that this tour represents counter programming to that and it's awesome to take part in that and be a small part of it."
JUNE
13 - PARIS La Defense Arena,
14 - GRONINGEN Stadspark
17 - ANTWERP Sportspaleis
21 - VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium
26 - LONDON London Stadium
27 - HUDDERSFIELD The John Smith’s Stadium
29 - DUBLIN RDS Arena
JULY
17 - SEATTLE T-Mobile Park
21 - SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Park
24 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park
25 - LOS ANGELES Dodger Stadium
28 - COMMERCE CITY DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
31- ARLINGTON Globe Life Field
AUGUST
01 - HOUSTON Minute Maid Park
05 - MIAMI Hard Rock Stadium
06 - JACKSON TIAA Bank Field
08 - ATLANTA SunTrust Park
11 - MINNEAPOLIS Target Field
13 - CHICAGO Wrigley Field
15 - PITTSBURGH PNC Park
16 - HERSHEY Hersheypark Stadium
19 - DETROIT MI Comerica Park
21 - WASHINGTON Nationals Park
22 - NEW YORK Citi Field
24 - TORONTO Rogers Centre
27 - BOSTON Fenway Park
29 - PHILADELPHIA Citizens Bank Park