Glasgow’s Hella Mega Tour Venue Just Got Upgraded

And additional tickets are available now.

The Glasgow date of the upcoming Hella Mega Tour just got upgraded, and new tickets are available now.

Tickets for the entire UK leg of the Hella Mega Tour sold out immediately when they went on sale last year, but Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have upgraded their Glasgow venue to accomodate even more fans - moving the show from Bellahouston Park to Glasgow Green.

Original tickets for the show on June 24 are still valid, and additional tickets for the upgraded venue are available right now (but likely won't be for long). Pick up tickets HERE.

oh hey, GLASGOW!! your #HellaMegaTour show on 24/6 will now take place @ Glasgow Green (instead of Bellahouston Park).



original tix are valid + just released a few extras so get 'em before they sell out AGAIN �� https://t.co/bp4ZFbCR0h pic.twitter.com/6Gl76HQPqY — Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) January 23, 2020



"It's kind of a Green Day idea," shared Billie Joe Armstrong, talking about the concept of the Hella Mega Tour on Beats 1 last year. "We talked about how we weren't really wanting to do stadiums and do something that was like throwback to Monsters of Rock Tour. There was, of course, Fall Out Boy and Weezer and now we're stoked."

"I think this tour represents counter-programming," added Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz. "I think that the world is moving in one direction in an obvious way, or whatever. I think that this tour represents counter programming to that and it's awesome to take part in that and be a small part of it."

JUNE

13 - PARIS La Defense Arena,

14 - GRONINGEN Stadspark

17 - ANTWERP Sportspaleis

21 - VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium

24 - GLASGOW Glasgow Green

26 - LONDON London Stadium

27 - HUDDERSFIELD The John Smith’s Stadium

29 - DUBLIN RDS Arena

JULY

17 - SEATTLE T-Mobile Park

21 - SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Park

24 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park

25 - LOS ANGELES Dodger Stadium

28 - COMMERCE CITY DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

31- ARLINGTON Globe Life Field

AUGUST

01 - HOUSTON Minute Maid Park

05 - MIAMI Hard Rock Stadium

06 - JACKSON TIAA Bank Field

08 - ATLANTA SunTrust Park

11 - MINNEAPOLIS Target Field

13 - CHICAGO Wrigley Field

15 - PITTSBURGH PNC Park

16 - HERSHEY Hersheypark Stadium

19 - DETROIT MI Comerica Park

21 - WASHINGTON Nationals Park

22 - NEW YORK Citi Field

24 - TORONTO Rogers Centre

27 - BOSTON Fenway Park

29 - PHILADELPHIA Citizens Bank Park