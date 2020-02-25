Gerard Way Is Working On An Umbrella Academy Spin-Off About Klaus

More Umbrella Academy: coming right up!

Gerard Way is working on a spin-off of his comic book series (and now super successful Netflix series) The Umbrella Academy, focused on Klaus Hargreeves.

The six-part comic book series is called You Look Like Death, and follows the life of Klaus 10 years before The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite kicks off. “For a long time, I had wanted to tell the story of Klaus Hargreeves’ life after the Umbrella Academy disbanded and before the events of Apocalypse Suite," Gerard shared about the upcoming series. "I imagined a pretty wild decade for Klaus - full of ups and downs, seedy places, supernatural excursions and internal battles".

You Look Like Death sees Gerard Way working with Shaun Simon again for the first time since 2013 where the two wrote The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys together.

"I am thrilled to finally be able to tell this story with my co-writer Shaun Simon, who sees the world of the UA as clearly as I do. Also thrilled to work with such an amazing art and lettering team in I.N.J. Culbard and Nate Piekos.” shared Gerard.

Additionally, Dark Horse Comics posted the news on Instagram, sharing "Umbrella Academy news: This June, the comic book series about misfit heroes is getting a spinoff: You Look Like Death.‬ ‪Featuring the one and only Klaus, aka The Seance! The 6-issue story is written by Gerard Way and Shaun Simon, art by INJ Culbard, letters by Nate Piekos, cover Gabriel Bá."

The first volume of You Look Like Death is set to drop this coming June.