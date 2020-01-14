Four Year Strong Have Announced Their First Album In Five Years + Dropped Two New Singles

Heck YES.

Four Year Strong are releasing their first new album in five years next month, and they've already released the first two singles off it.

Rumours of a brand new Four Year Strong album started after a series of ads were spotted over the weekend at UNIFY Gathering Festival, showing a release date of February 28. This has now been confirmed and officially announced by the band, with their new album 'Brain Pain' being released next month through Pure Noise Records.

Four Year Strong started work on 'Brain Pain' over two years ago, but speaking of the time they've taken, vocalist Alan Day has shared, “We didn’t want to set a strict deadline for this album because we wanted to be sure we took the time to write the best songs possible. In the past our writing and recording was so dependent on getting something out in time to go on tour; this time we really had the opportunity to take our time and work through these ideas.”

As well as announcing that we're only six weeks away from a brand new Four Year Strong album, the band have also dropped the first two singles from the album.

First up we have 'Talking Myself In Circles':



And then the album's title track 'Brain Pain':



'Brain Pain' is set for release February 28 through Pure Noise Records.