Foo Fighters were set to hit up Europe in June for a string of headline shows.



Those dates have now been rescheduled for next year.



Here are the new dates for you:



JUNE



08 - BERLIN Waldbuhne

14 - NIMES Festival de Nimes

17 - VALENCIA Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias

19 - LISBON Rock In Rio



More information is yet to be announced for the band's show which was supposed to take place in Milan.



Important update on #FooFighters June & July 2020 Tour Dates



For more information on a specific shows policies, visit: https://t.co/KV63GXjuZy pic.twitter.com/4dzOZA7bCc — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 27, 2020



Also if you missed it, a plethora of musicians, including Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, took on the band's classic 'Times Like These' for Radio 1's Stay Home Live Lounge.



The band revealed that all the publishing/songwriting royalties from the track would be donated to BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief in the UK, and to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund internationally.



Have a watch and a listen to the track below: