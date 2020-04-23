Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl & Taylor Hawkins Are Taking Part In A Special Cover Of ‘Times Like These’

You can't cover the Foos without the Foos being involved.
The other day Radio 1 announced a new project called the 'Stay At Home Live Lounge'. The radio station has recruited artists from across all genres to cover Foo Fighters' classic 'Times Like These'.
The track will be played premiered today (April 23) at midday with a video following this evening and all proceeds will be going towards the BBC's 'Big Night In' fund supporting charities involved in the coronavirus pandemic.
The likes of Yungblud and Biffy Clyro have made their own contributions alongside a whole host of other stars.
We've brought together some of your favourite artists for a very special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of 'Times Like These' by Foo Fighters, produced by Fraser T. Smith ����