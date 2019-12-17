Five Finger Death Punch Drop New Video For ‘Inside Out’

The track is taken from their upcoming new album.

Five Finger Death Punch have dropped a new music video for 'Inside Out'.

The single is the first to be taken from the band's forthcoming album 'F8', set for release on February 28, 2020. Check out the artwork below:

FFDP also recently announced a full US tour alongside I Prevail and Papa Roach which is set to kick off in Sunrise, Florida on April 8. The band were forced to cancel the final three dates of their current run earlier this week to allow guitarist Jason Hook to recover from gallbladder surgery.

The band will also hit Europe early next year with support from Bad Wolves and Megadeth.

Those dates are as follows:



JANUARY



20 - HELSINKI Hartwell Arena

22 - STOCKHOLM Hovet

23 - OSLO Spektrum

24 - COPENHAGEN Royal Arena

26 - AMSTERDAM AFAS Live

28 - PARIS Zenith

30 - CARDIFF Arena

31 - LONDON Wembley Arena



FEBRUARY



03 - BERLIN Max-Schmeling Halle

04 - HAMBURG Sporthalle

06 - FRANKFURT Festhalle

08 - OBERHAUSEN Koenig-Pilsener Arena

09 - STUTTGART Schleyerhalle

10 - MUNICH Olympiahalle

12 - WARSAW Torwar

14 - PRAGUE Tipsport Arena

16 - MILAN Alcatrazz

17 - ZURICH Hallenstadion

19 - VIENNA Stadthalle

20 - BUDAPEST Sportarena