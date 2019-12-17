Visit the shop
Rocksound Issue 260 - January 2020
News

Five Finger Death Punch Drop New Video For ‘Inside Out’

James Wilson-Taylor
James Wilson-Taylor 2 hours ago

The track is taken from their upcoming new album.

Five Finger Death Punch have dropped a new music video for 'Inside Out'.

The single is the first to be taken from the band's forthcoming album 'F8', set for release on February 28, 2020. Check out the artwork below:

FFDP also recently announced a full US tour alongside I Prevail and Papa Roach which is set to kick off in Sunrise, Florida on April 8. The band were forced to cancel the final three dates of their current run earlier this week to allow guitarist Jason Hook to recover from gallbladder surgery.

The band will also hit Europe early next year with support from Bad Wolves and Megadeth.

Those dates are as follows:

JANUARY

20 - HELSINKI Hartwell Arena
22 - STOCKHOLM Hovet
23 - OSLO Spektrum
24 - COPENHAGEN Royal Arena
26 - AMSTERDAM AFAS Live
28 - PARIS Zenith
30 - CARDIFF Arena
31 - LONDON Wembley Arena

FEBRUARY

03 - BERLIN Max-Schmeling Halle
04 - HAMBURG Sporthalle
06 - FRANKFURT Festhalle
08 - OBERHAUSEN Koenig-Pilsener Arena 
09 - STUTTGART Schleyerhalle
10 - MUNICH Olympiahalle
12 - WARSAW Torwar
14 - PRAGUE Tipsport Arena
16 - MILAN Alcatrazz
17 - ZURICH Hallenstadion
19 - VIENNA Stadthalle
20 - BUDAPEST Sportarena

Tags:

Rock Sound Online

More Rock Sound

View More