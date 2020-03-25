Firefly Festival 2020 Has Sadly Been Cancelled

The event was set to feature Blink-182 and Rage Against The Machine.

Firefly Festival has been forced to cancel its 2020 event due to complications from the coronavirus outbreak.

The four-day festival was set to take place at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Delaware from June 18-21 and would have featured headline sets from the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Blink-182.

In a statement posted on their website, organisers said "At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020. We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by the public health officials".

You can get information on refunds and more via their website here. Fans are also encouraged to hang onto their tickets should they choose, which will then be valid when the festival returns in 2021.

You can read the full statement from organisers below: