Fall Out Boy’s ‘Thnks Fr Th Mmrs’ Has Been Certified Platinum

"I'm gonna make you bend and break..."



Fall Out Boy's iconic mega-hit 'Thnks Fr Th Mmrs' has officially been certified Platinum in the UK!



Just to put into context what that equates to, a Platinum certified single in the UK is equivalent to 600,000 sales. Huge effort!



'Thnks Fr Th Mmrs' is off the Platinum certified album 'Infinity On High' which earned that very accolade back in 2007.



While we're celebrating, can we just remember how jam packed the video for the track was? It had everything.



Romance! Deception! Drama! Monkeys! A Nokia 5300! Kim Kardashian!



Indulge yourself below:





Also while we're at it, remember when the band paid homage to the clip back in 2018 with the video for 'Bishops Knife Truck'?



Have a look at that just down there:

