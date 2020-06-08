Fall Out Boy’s ‘Save Rock And Roll’ Has Been Certified Platinum In The UK

A massive achievement for an incredible album.





Fall Out Boy's 2013 album 'Save Rock And Roll' has been certified Platinum in the UK.



That's the equivalent of 300,000 sales, which is a huge achievement.



The album was the first the band released after announcing their comeback in 2012 after a three year hiatus. 'My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark', the song that kicked the whole era off, is also Platinum, the equivalent of 600,00 sales.



Other tracks that are certified individually are 'Alone Together', 'Young Volcanoes' and 'The Phoenix', which are all Silver.



ALSO, who could foget the Young Blood Chronicles, the hour long feature following the band as they try and, well save rock and roll.



We took a deep dive into the video HERE, but you can watch it all below:







Oh, if you fancy picking up every FOB album on lovely vinyl, our mates over at Impericon can help. Grab your box set from HERE



