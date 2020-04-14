Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz Teases ‘Cheap Cuts’ Project Arriving This Week

The FOB member is teasing something new...

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz has been teasing the arrival of a new project later this week.

Pete has been linking to a series of social media accounts linked to 'Cheap Cuts Music' and asking followers to RSVP to an event entitled 'pre-party to the apocalypse' on April 15.

An email sent to fans last night (April 12) reveals that 'Check Your Phone feat. Pete Wentz' is out Wednesday at 10am PST, 6pm BST.

The message also arrived with the below artwork:

Pete has now also started his own personal TikTok account and, in the video below, you can hear what sounds like some new music:

Be back here on Wednesday when all will be revealed.