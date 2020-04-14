Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz Teases ‘Cheap Cuts’ Project Arriving This Week

The FOB member is teasing something new...
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz has been teasing the arrival of a new project later this week.
Pete has been linking to a series of social media accounts linked to 'Cheap Cuts Music' and asking followers to RSVP to an event entitled 'pre-party to the apocalypse' on April 15.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes you just have to throw a party for yourself ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ April 15th. don’t forget to rsvp cheapcutsmusic.com @cheapcuts p.s. go follow @petewentz on @tiktok
Sometimes you just have to throw a party for yourself ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ April 15th. don’t forget to rsvp cheapcutsmusic.com @cheapcuts p.s. go follow @petewentz on @tiktok
An email sent to fans last night (April 12) reveals that 'Check Your Phone feat. Pete Wentz' is out Wednesday at 10am PST, 6pm BST.
The message also arrived with the below artwork:
Pete has now also started his own personal TikTok account and, in the video below, you can hear what sounds like some new music:
View this post on Instagram
Social distancing, party of one #checkyourphone @cheapcuts
Social distancing, party of one #checkyourphone @cheapcuts
Be back here on Wednesday when all will be revealed.
