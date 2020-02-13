Visit the shop
Fall Out Boy & Weezer To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud

James Wilson-Taylor 2 hours ago

It's a Hella Mega Gameshow!

Fresh from their recent appearance on The Price Is Right, Fall Out Boy will soon be contestants on a celebrity edition of Family Feud against their Hella Mega Tour co-headliners Weezer.

The bands recently filmed their episode of the long-running gameshow, hosted by Steve Harvey, with some brief glimpses of the footage appearing on social media via Twitter user @skeletalmorgan and Weezer's Instagram account.

Check out a few pics and clips from the show's taping below:

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Surveyyyyy says.....??? ✖️✖️❓...Stay tuned..... #karlscorner

A post shared by weezer (@weezer) on

 

The exact air date of the episode is still to be announced.

The Hella Mega Tour, featuring Green Day, FOB and Weezer, will hit the UK this June for a series of sold out stadium shows.

The bands will play the following dates:

JUNE

13 - PARIS La Defense Arena, 
14 - GRONINGEN Stadspark
17 - ANTWERP Sportspaleis
21 - VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium
24 - GLASGOW Glasgow Green
26 - LONDON London Stadium
27 - HUDDERSFIELD The John Smith’s Stadium
29 - DUBLIN RDS Arena

JULY

17 - SEATTLE T-Mobile Park
21 - SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Park
24 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park
25 - LOS ANGELES Dodger Stadium
28 - COMMERCE CITY DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
31- ARLINGTON Globe Life Field

AUGUST

01 - HOUSTON Minute Maid Park 
05 - MIAMI Hard Rock Stadium 
06 - JACKSON TIAA Bank Field
08 - ATLANTA SunTrust Park
11 - MINNEAPOLIS Target Field
13 - CHICAGO Wrigley Field
15 - PITTSBURGH PNC Park 
16 - HERSHEY Hersheypark Stadium
19 - DETROIT MI Comerica Park
21 - WASHINGTON Nationals Park
22 - NEW YORK Citi Field
24 - TORONTO Rogers Centre
27 - BOSTON Fenway Park
29 - PHILADELPHIA Citizens Bank Park

