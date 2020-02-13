Fall Out Boy & Weezer To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud

It's a Hella Mega Gameshow!

Fresh from their recent appearance on The Price Is Right, Fall Out Boy will soon be contestants on a celebrity edition of Family Feud against their Hella Mega Tour co-headliners Weezer.

The bands recently filmed their episode of the long-running gameshow, hosted by Steve Harvey, with some brief glimpses of the footage appearing on social media via Twitter user @skeletalmorgan and Weezer's Instagram account.

Check out a few pics and clips from the show's taping below:

FALL OUT BOY ON FAMILY FEUD MY RIGHTS!! pic.twitter.com/EpuXHOIUL9 — morgan �� (@skeletalmorgan) February 7, 2020

fall out boy’s family feud episode can’t come soon enough!! pic.twitter.com/XDBk2A97g4 — morgan �� (@skeletalmorgan) February 12, 2020

The exact air date of the episode is still to be announced.

The Hella Mega Tour, featuring Green Day, FOB and Weezer, will hit the UK this June for a series of sold out stadium shows.

The bands will play the following dates:

JUNE

13 - PARIS La Defense Arena,

14 - GRONINGEN Stadspark

17 - ANTWERP Sportspaleis

21 - VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium

24 - GLASGOW Glasgow Green

26 - LONDON London Stadium

27 - HUDDERSFIELD The John Smith’s Stadium

29 - DUBLIN RDS Arena

JULY

17 - SEATTLE T-Mobile Park

21 - SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Park

24 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park

25 - LOS ANGELES Dodger Stadium

28 - COMMERCE CITY DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

31- ARLINGTON Globe Life Field

AUGUST

01 - HOUSTON Minute Maid Park

05 - MIAMI Hard Rock Stadium

06 - JACKSON TIAA Bank Field

08 - ATLANTA SunTrust Park

11 - MINNEAPOLIS Target Field

13 - CHICAGO Wrigley Field

15 - PITTSBURGH PNC Park

16 - HERSHEY Hersheypark Stadium

19 - DETROIT MI Comerica Park

21 - WASHINGTON Nationals Park

22 - NEW YORK Citi Field

24 - TORONTO Rogers Centre

27 - BOSTON Fenway Park

29 - PHILADELPHIA Citizens Bank Park