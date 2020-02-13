Fall Out Boy & Weezer To Appear On Celebrity Family Feud

Fresh from their recent appearance on The Price Is Right, Fall Out Boy will soon be contestants on a celebrity edition of Family Feud against their Hella Mega Tour co-headliners Weezer.
The bands recently filmed their episode of the long-running gameshow, hosted by Steve Harvey, with some brief glimpses of the footage appearing on social media via Twitter user @skeletalmorgan and Weezer's Instagram account.
Check out a few pics and clips from the show's taping below:
The exact air date of the episode is still to be announced.
The Hella Mega Tour, featuring Green Day, FOB and Weezer, will hit the UK this June for a series of sold out stadium shows.
The bands will play the following dates:
JUNE
13 - PARIS La Defense Arena,
14 - GRONINGEN Stadspark
17 - ANTWERP Sportspaleis
21 - VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium
24 - GLASGOW Glasgow Green
26 - LONDON London Stadium
27 - HUDDERSFIELD The John Smith’s Stadium
29 - DUBLIN RDS Arena
JULY
17 - SEATTLE T-Mobile Park
21 - SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Park
24 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park
25 - LOS ANGELES Dodger Stadium
28 - COMMERCE CITY DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
31- ARLINGTON Globe Life Field
AUGUST
01 - HOUSTON Minute Maid Park
05 - MIAMI Hard Rock Stadium
06 - JACKSON TIAA Bank Field
08 - ATLANTA SunTrust Park
11 - MINNEAPOLIS Target Field
13 - CHICAGO Wrigley Field
15 - PITTSBURGH PNC Park
16 - HERSHEY Hersheypark Stadium
19 - DETROIT MI Comerica Park
21 - WASHINGTON Nationals Park
22 - NEW YORK Citi Field
24 - TORONTO Rogers Centre
27 - BOSTON Fenway Park
29 - PHILADELPHIA Citizens Bank Park