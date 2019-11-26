Fall Out Boy’s Pete & Patrick To Appear On ‘The Price Is Right’

Pete and Patrick - Come. On. Dowwnnnnn.

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump are set to add another huge honour to their career - they will appear on legendary game show 'The Price Is Right'.

For those unfamiliar with the show, 'The Price Is Right' sees contestants playing games where they have to guess the prices of various glamorous looking prizes, from speedboats to microwaves, in the hope of taking them home, all in front of a VERY hyped up audience. Currently hosted by comedian Drew Carey, the show has been running since 1972.

According to Billboard, Pete and Patrick will be guests as part of a special music week on the show, which will also see the likes of Diplo and Anderson .Paak taking part. FOB will be included in an episode taping on December 09 which will then air in January. Fans can apply for tickets to attend the Los Angeles taping here.

We don't yet know if Pete and Patrick will be guessing prices or presenting some special band-related prizes but either way, this is the kind of daytime TV honour that dreams are made of.

Fall Out Boy's latest greatest hits collection 'Believers Never Die: Volume II' is available now and the band will hit the UK next year as part of the Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day and Weezer.

Check out some of the best and funniest moments from Fall Out Boy on Rock Sound over the years in the video below: