Fall Out Boy + Panic! At The Disco Are Both Nominated In The 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards

Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco have both picked up nominations for the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards! They're technically competing against one another though, both being nominated in the Favourite Music Group category.
They're nominated in the Favorite Music Group award alongside The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers and BTS. Voting for the awards is open right now over at the official website here.
The annual ceremony takes place on Nickelodeon on March 22 at 8/7c, and is hosted by Chance The Rapper.
Fall Out Boy are hitting the road this summer with Green Day and Weezer for the Hella Mega Tour! Check out the full list of tour dates below:
JUNE
13 - PARIS La Defense Arena,
14 - GRONINGEN Stadspark
17 - ANTWERP Sportspaleis
21 - VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium
24 - GLASGOW Bellahouston Park
26 - LONDON London Stadium
27 - HUDDERSFIELD The John Smith’s Stadium
29 - DUBLIN RDS Arena
JULY
17 - SEATTLE T-Mobile Park
21 - SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Park
24 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park
25 - LOS ANGELES Dodger Stadium
28 - COMMERCE CITY DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
31- ARLINGTON Globe Life Field
AUGUST
01 - HOUSTON Minute Maid Park
05 - MIAMI Hard Rock Stadium
06 - JACKSON TIAA Bank Field
08 - ATLANTA SunTrust Park
11 - MINNEAPOLIS Target Field
13 - CHICAGO Wrigley Field
15 - PITTSBURGH PNC Park
16 - HERSHEY Hersheypark Stadium
19 - DETROIT MI Comerica Park
21 - WASHINGTON Nationals Park
22 - NEW YORK Citi Field
24 - TORONTO Rogers Centre
27 - BOSTON Fenway Park
29 - PHILADELPHIA Citizens Bank Park