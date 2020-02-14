Fall Out Boy + Panic! At The Disco Are Both Nominated In The 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards

And you can vote now!

Fall Out Boy and Panic! At The Disco have both picked up nominations for the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards! They're technically competing against one another though, both being nominated in the Favourite Music Group category.

They're nominated in the Favorite Music Group award alongside The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers and BTS. Voting for the awards is open right now over at the official website here.

The annual ceremony takes place on Nickelodeon on March 22 at 8/7c, and is hosted by Chance The Rapper.

Fall Out Boy are hitting the road this summer with Green Day and Weezer for the Hella Mega Tour! Check out the full list of tour dates below:

JUNE

13 - PARIS La Defense Arena,

14 - GRONINGEN Stadspark

17 - ANTWERP Sportspaleis

21 - VIENNA Ernst Happel Stadium

24 - GLASGOW Bellahouston Park

26 - LONDON London Stadium

27 - HUDDERSFIELD The John Smith’s Stadium

29 - DUBLIN RDS Arena

JULY

17 - SEATTLE T-Mobile Park

21 - SAN FRANCISCO Oracle Park

24 - San Diego, CA, Petco Park

25 - LOS ANGELES Dodger Stadium

28 - COMMERCE CITY DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

31- ARLINGTON Globe Life Field

AUGUST

01 - HOUSTON Minute Maid Park

05 - MIAMI Hard Rock Stadium

06 - JACKSON TIAA Bank Field

08 - ATLANTA SunTrust Park

11 - MINNEAPOLIS Target Field

13 - CHICAGO Wrigley Field

15 - PITTSBURGH PNC Park

16 - HERSHEY Hersheypark Stadium

19 - DETROIT MI Comerica Park

21 - WASHINGTON Nationals Park

22 - NEW YORK Citi Field

24 - TORONTO Rogers Centre

27 - BOSTON Fenway Park

29 - PHILADELPHIA Citizens Bank Park

NOVEMBER

08 - PERTH HBF Park

11 - MELBOURNE Marvel Stadium

14 - SYDNEY Bankwest Stadium

17 - BRISBANE Suncorp Stadium

20 - DUNEDIN Forsyth Barr Stadium

22 - AUCKLAND Mount Smart Stadium