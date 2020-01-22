Watch Fall Out Boy Make A Guest Appearance On ‘The Price Is Right’

Pete and Patrick stop by as part of the gameshow's Grammy week celebrations.

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump stopped by the legendary studio of gameshow 'The Price Is Right' yesterday (January 21) as part of the show's Grammy week celebrations and it certainly looked like they had a great time.

Today we're rockin with @PatrickStump and @PeteWentz from @FallOutBoy. Reply with an emoji to show us your excitement! pic.twitter.com/ULLyGLTnMX — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 21, 2020

If you are somehow unfamiliar with the rules of the game, it involves contestants guessing how much a variety of different items cost. If they guess right, they win (there are loads of other fun games involving spinning wheels and cars and toy mountaineers but that's the general idea anyway).

Pete took the opportunity to have a spin of the famous wheel and, honestly, he absolutely nailed it:

Two weeks in and I have already peaked this decade �� https://t.co/O2CBWMMyhb — pw (@petewentz) January 22, 2020

Keep it 100 Pete!

Plus, they were on hand to dish out an awesome prize to one lucky fan in the audience - a trip to Paris for the opening night of their Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day and Weezer. Not bad right?

If you are in the US, you can catch up on the entire episode here.