Rocksound Issue 261 - February 2020
Watch Fall Out Boy Make A Guest Appearance On ‘The Price Is Right’

James Wilson-Taylor
James Wilson-Taylor about 2 hours ago

Pete and Patrick stop by as part of the gameshow's Grammy week celebrations.

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump stopped by the legendary studio of gameshow 'The Price Is Right' yesterday (January 21) as part of the show's Grammy week celebrations and it certainly looked like they had a great time.

 

If you are somehow unfamiliar with the rules of the game, it involves contestants guessing how much a variety of different items cost. If they guess right, they win (there are loads of other fun games involving spinning wheels and cars and toy mountaineers but that's the general idea anyway).

Pete took the opportunity to have a spin of the famous wheel and, honestly, he absolutely nailed it:

 

Keep it 100 Pete!

Plus, they were on hand to dish out an awesome prize to one lucky fan in the audience - a trip to Paris for the opening night of their Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day and Weezer. Not bad right?

If you are in the US, you can catch up on the entire episode here.

