Fall Out Boy Have Released All The Episodes Of A Cartoon That Joe, Patrick And Pete Have Worked On

This is Mondo Trasho 3042 and it is awesome.





Fall Out Boy have released all the episodes of a cartoon that they have worked on.



Mondo Trasho 3042 follows the exploits of a band in the year 3042 and it is absolutely ace.



Created by Joe Trohman and his friends Wade Randolph and Spencer Berman, scored by Patrick Stump and Joe and produced in part by Pete Wentz, it's a real family affair.



Put simply "Joe got together with some friends to work on a cartoon. They considered pitching it around to different places, but decided to release it during these crazy times for your enjoyment."



You can watch all ten episode now, just by clicking below. Here's the description of Episode 1 so you know what you're getting into.



"The band watches an alien autopsy where Jimmy meets the girl of his dreams, Mooranda."



Sounds brilliant right? Get watching:



