Fall Out Boy Have Donated $100,000 To Support The Black Lives Matter Movement

Fall Out Boy have revealed that they have donated $100,000 from the Fall Out Boy Fund to support the Black Lives Matter movement.



The money is being donated to National Bail Out and Black Visions Collective.



You can read a statement from the band below:



"When you discover rot deep within your house you don’t just paint over it. You dismantle it and rebuild a better house. We support the back community in the struggle against racial inequality, injustice and police brutality by committing $100,00 from the Fall Out Boy Fund this summer. We will begin with donations to National Bail Out and Black Visions Collective. We realise this is a marathon not a spring and plan to continue and expand our support.



“The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible, and achieve it, generation after generation. - Pearl S. Buck”



black lives matter pic.twitter.com/TDNrrhLu2L — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) June 8, 2020



The Fall Out Boy Fund was set up back in 2017 with the intention of giving back to the band's home of Chicago. Earlier this year the band donated $100,000 to support the COVID-19 effort in the city.



To find out more about Black Lives Matter, and how you can help and donate, head over to https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/