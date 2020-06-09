Fall Out Boy Have Donated $100,000 To Support The Black Lives Matter Movement

"When you discover rot deep within your house you don’t just paint over it. You dismantle it and rebuild a better house. We support the back community in the struggle against racial inequality, injustice and police brutality by committing $100,00 from the Fall Out Boy Fund this summer. We will begin with donations to National Bail Out and Black Visions Collective. We realise this is a marathon not a spring and plan to continue and expand our support.
“The young do not know enough to be prudent, and therefore they attempt the impossible, and achieve it, generation after generation. - Pearl S. Buck”