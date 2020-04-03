Fall Out Boy Have Donated $100,000 To Help Fund COVID-19 Relief In Chicago

"We love you Chicago" - Fall Out Boy





The love that Fall Out Boy have for their hometown of Chicago is very well documented.



Now in the midsts of the current COVID-19 pandemic they are giving back to the city that has given them so much.



In a statement the band have announced that they have donated $100,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund to help those in the city who need it most.



Read it for yourself below:



"Chicago is the city that we grew up in. It’s important to us that we give back and support the community and local heroes who are on the front lines any way we can. No act of kindness is too small right now., Check in the people you love. Support the business you love if you can. Stay vigilant and hopeful. Everyone is affect by this and we win by coming together and thinking of the world as bigger than ourselves.



The Fall Out Boy Fund is making a $100k donation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response fund. The money will help support the local food banks, direct monetary support for those who have suffered loss of income and jobs as a result go COVID-19, and much more."



For more information on the project visit chicagocovid19responsefund.org





Here's 'City In A Garden', the band's love letter to Chicago which appeared on the 'Lake Effect Kid' EP:



