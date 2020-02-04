EXCLUSIVE: Danny Worsnop’s We Are Harlot Are Releasing New Music This Year

"It’s been a long time coming." - Danny Worsnop.

We caught up with Danny Worsnop earlier this week (which you'll be seeing more of shortly), and he dropped a world exclusive bombshell on us: We Are Harlot are planning to release brand new music this year. Additionally, Danny has shared that We Are Harlot bandmate Bruno Agra has departed the band.

When asked about the future of We Are Harlot, Danny shared, "People ask about it all the time - it got so loud that we realised we had to do it. So in June or July, depending on which month Asking Alexandria kicks off, we’re going to drop new We Are Harlot. It’s been a long time coming. Jeff and I have been talking and he’s going to fly out and we are going to sit in the studio and get it done."

He continued, "The thing is that we’ve written an album, but the thing is Bruno doesn’t want to do it anymore. I respect that for whatever reason he doesn’t want to do it anymore, but all the songs we had written were mostly his writing. The bare bones of everything we had was done by him, so I made the executive call that we aren’t going to use those songs. If he doesn’t want to be a part of it, I don’t to put him in a position where we’re in a fight. We’re perfectly capable of writing some songs ourselves so that’s what we’re going to do. Lyrically and vocally not a lot will really change - instrumentally we’re changing everything. So by the time we actually get in the studio and write these songs they may not even sound like anything we already had."

This will mark the first new music from We Are Harlot since their debut self-titled album which they released in 2015.

Exciting times ahead!

Stay tuned for our full chat with Danny Worsnop for an update on all things Asking Alexandria and his solo music.