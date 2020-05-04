Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me To Life’ Has Been Certified 2x Platinum In The UK

WAKE ME UP





Evanescence's massive song 'Bring Me To Life' has been certified 2x Platinum in the UK!



That equates to 1.2 million sales, which is absolutely huge.



The song appears on the band's '03 debut 'Fallen' which is certified 4x platinum, also the same as 1.2 million sales, and reached No.01 in the UK albums charts. In terms of other songs from the record with the same level of achievements, 'Going Under' was certified Silver in March 2019 and 'My Immortal' was certified Gold back in 2017.



Also, you can't talk about 'Bring Me The Life' without mentioning the iconic music video. Have a watch for yourself below:







Evanescence recently announced the details of their first album in nine years. 'The Bitter Truth will be released incrementally over the course of this year, with first single 'Wasted On You' out now.



Have a watch of the video below:







