Evanescence Announce Details Of New Album ‘The Bitter Truth’

Check out the first single right now.

Evanescence have returned with details of their first new album in nine years.

'The Bitter Truth' will be released incrementally over the course of this year. The first single, 'Wasted On You', is out now with a video, shot in quarantine by the band, set to premiere later today (April 24) here.

Check out 'Wasted On You' below:

Speaking about the track, lead singer Amy Lee said "We were recording this music right up until we couldn’t go into the studio anymore, and finished it remotely through file sharing and phone calls. We are still writing and have a lot more work to do on this album, but this time we wanted to release the songs individually, as we create, to live more in the moment with our fans and our music."



"'Wasted On You' wasn’t the song we were planning to release first, but when the whole world went into indefinite lockdown and everything changed, so did the feeling and meaning of what we wanted to say right now. I didn’t write these lyrics about what we’re all now going through, but somehow that’s exactly what they are."



"As far as business is concerned, this is considered a terrible time to release. But we believe that people need music now more than ever. We do, and we’re not going to wait to share it because who knows what tomorrow brings. Who knows if it even comes?"

The band are set tour Europe later this year as part of their rescheduled co-headline tour with Within Temptation.