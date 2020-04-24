Enter Shikari Have Scored Their Highest Ever UK Album Chart Position

The best news!





Congrats are in order for Enter Shikari.



Their new album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' has debuted at No.2 on the UK Album Chart.



That's their highest ever charting, with both 07's 'Take To The Skies' and '12's 'A Flashflood Of Colour finishing No.4 respectively.



Unreal form. Well done lads!



Seems like a perfect time to listen to it again then!







We recently chatted to Rou Reynolds all about the record via Video Call. Check that out here:



