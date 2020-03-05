Enter Shikari Have Dropped A Video For ‘The Dreamer’s Hotel’

MEANWHILE





After dropping the song a few weeks back, Enter Shikari have now released the video for 'The Dreamer's Hotel'.



Shot in Paris last month, the clip shows the band hanging out in their vision of what The Dreamer's Hotel could look like, and things get incredibly glitchy incredibly fast.



Vocalist Rou Reynolds had this to say:



"We took another wonderful trip to Paris once again to record a video with our friend Polygon. We built minimal hotel sets and used psychedelic analogue effects to create a space that reflects the hope but also the desolation of the song."



Enough talk, have a watch:







The song is taken from the band's upcoming album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' which is set for release on April 17 through So Recordings.



The artwork looks like this:







And the tracklisting looks like this:



01.The Great Unknown

02.Crossing The Rubicon

03. { The Dreamers Hotel }

04. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (I. Crescendo)

05. modern living…

06. apocoholics anonymous (main theme in B minor)

07. the pressure’s on

08. Reprise 3

09. T.I.N.A

10.Elegy For Extinction

11. Marionettes (I. The Discovery of Strings)

12. Marionettes (II. The Ascent)

13. satellites

14. the king

15. Waltzing off the Face of the Earth (II. Piangevole)



If that's not enough, the band are also set to play a handful of record release shows>



They look like this:



APRIL

18 - SHEFFIELD Leadmill

19 - GLASGOW St Lukes

20 - LIVERPOOL Invisible Wind Factory

22 - LONDON Subterania

23 - BRISTOL SW