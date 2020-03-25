Enter Shikari Have Announced An Absolutely Huge UK/EU Tour

'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' is hitting the road this winter.
Enter Shikari have announced the details of an absolutely massive UK and European tour for this winter.
Vocalist Rou Reynolds had this to say about the announcement:
“It feels like an odd time to announce touring, but the wheels were already in motion before all this stuff escalated and, well, we all need something to look forward to right now. So later this year, as some degree of normality hopefully returns, we will finally celebrate our new album properly & present some of this material live!
Alexandra Palace is now a cemented and certified legendary venue for me. I have had some of the best nights of my life in this place and I plan to have another one this year.
This tour will be extra special.”
So, this is what them dates look like:
OCTOBER
01 - LVIV Fest Republic
04 - MINSK Prime Hall
05 - RIGA Meina Piektdiena
06 - TALINN Helitehaus
08 - MOSCOW - Adrenaline Stadium Club
10 - ST PETERSBURG A2 Green Concert
12 - HELSINKI Tavastia
13 - TAMPRERE Klubi
16 - STOCKHOLM Fryhuset
17 - OSLO John Doe
18 - GOTHENBURG Pustervik
19 - COPENHAGEN Pumpehuset
21 - WARSAW Palladium
22 - KRAKOW Kwadrat
NOVEMBER
11 - SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall
12 - MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse
13 - CARDIFF Great Hall
14 - LONDON Alexandra Palace
16 - MIDDLESBOROUGH Town Hall
18 - EDINBURGH Usher Hall
19 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City
20 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City
21 - BIRMINGHAM Academy