Enter Shikari Have Announced An Absolutely Huge UK/EU Tour

'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' is hitting the road this winter.





Enter Shikari have announced the details of an absolutely massive UK and European tour for this winter.



Vocalist Rou Reynolds had this to say about the announcement:



“It feels like an odd time to announce touring, but the wheels were already in motion before all this stuff escalated and, well, we all need something to look forward to right now. So later this year, as some degree of normality hopefully returns, we will finally celebrate our new album properly & present some of this material live!



Alexandra Palace is now a cemented and certified legendary venue for me. I have had some of the best nights of my life in this place and I plan to have another one this year.



This tour will be extra special.”



So, this is what them dates look like:



OCTOBER



01 - LVIV Fest Republic

04 - MINSK Prime Hall

05 - RIGA Meina Piektdiena

06 - TALINN Helitehaus

08 - MOSCOW - Adrenaline Stadium Club

10 - ST PETERSBURG A2 Green Concert

12 - HELSINKI Tavastia

13 - TAMPRERE Klubi

16 - STOCKHOLM Fryhuset

17 - OSLO John Doe

18 - GOTHENBURG Pustervik

19 - COPENHAGEN Pumpehuset

21 - WARSAW Palladium

22 - KRAKOW Kwadrat



NOVEMBER



11 - SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall

12 - MANCHESTER Victoria Warehouse

13 - CARDIFF Great Hall

14 - LONDON Alexandra Palace

16 - MIDDLESBOROUGH Town Hall

18 - EDINBURGH Usher Hall

19 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City

20 - NOTTINGHAM Rock City

21 - BIRMINGHAM Academy



DECEMBER



01 - ANTWERP Trio

04 - BERLIN Columbia Halle

05 - COLOGNE Palladium

06 - STUTTGART LKA Longhorn

09 - MUNICH TonHalle

10 - OFFENBACH Stadthalle

12 - AMSTERDAM Melkweg



Pretty massive right?







Tickets go on sale Friday 27 March at entershikari.com/shows.



'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' is set for release on April 17 via SO Recordings.



Three songs have been released from the record so far.



They are 'The Dreamer's Hotel':







'The King':







And 'T.I.N.A':



