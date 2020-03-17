Enter Shikari Forced To Cancel Their Album Launch Shows

Presale access for UK fans will be honoured for future tour dates.

Enter Shikari are the latest band to be forced to cancel upcoming shows due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement released today (March 17), the band said that the intimate tour in celebration of upcoming new album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible', which was set to take place through April and May, has had to be cancelled due to travel restrictions and uncertainty.

However, UK fans who were given priority access for the presale to these dates will have that honoured for the band's upcoming full tour which is to be announced soon. Rescheduled shows are also being put together for Hamburg and Paris in alignment with European summer festival dates. Unfortunately, New York and Moscow dates have been cancelled with refunds available at the point of purchase.

You can read the band's full statement below: