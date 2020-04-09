Enter Shikari Drop New Song ‘The Great Unknown’

Here's the latest taste of their upcoming new album.

Enter Shikari have dropped another track taken from their upcoming new album 'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible'.

'The Great Unknown' is the fourth song to be released from the record, following lead single 'The Dreamer's Hotel'. 'T.I.N.A.' and 'the king'.

Check out 'The Great Unknown' below:

'Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible' is set for release on April 17.

The band will hit the road for a UK tour later this year including two nights at London's Alexandra Palace.