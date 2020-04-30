Enter Shikari and Don Broco Have Been Announced As Headliners Of A New Online Festival

Welcome to Five4Five Fest!





Five4Five Fest, a new online music festival, have revealed that their headliners are set to be Enter Shikari and Don Broco.



The concept of the festival is simple. On both May 15 and 16 from 7:30pm, ten bands, five a day, will play sets that will be streamed on the Five4Five Facebook page. The sets will range from full band to solo and even feature completely reimagined performances.



The whole thing will be public and free, but those watching will be encouraged to donate £5 for the pleasure with all profits going to NHS Charities Together.



More aspects of the festival will be announced soon, but for now that sounds pretty exciting right?



You'll be wanting to like Five4Five on Facebook HERE to make sure you don't miss out.



