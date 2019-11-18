Dying In Designer Has Announced His First Headline Tour

'Nobody's Happy' is hitting the road.
Hopeless Records' resident emo rapper Dying In Designer has just announced his debut headline tour, and he's taking fellow emo rapper Lil Xtra along for the ride.
The Nobody's Happy In America tour is hitting 11 cities in the US next January and February, kicking off in Lakewood Ohio, and wrapping up in Houston, Texas.
If the name Lil Xtra sounds a little familiar to you, you may have heard his collab with Dying In Designer from a couple of years ago called 'Gerard Way':
Tickets for all 11 dates are on sale this Friday - check out the full list of tour dates below:
JANUARY
16 - LAKEWOOD The Symposium
17 - CHICAGO Beat Kitchen
18 - PONTIAC Pike Room
23 - NASHVILLE The End
24 - RELEIGH Imjur
25 - ATLANTA Masquerade
30 - LOS ANGELES The Moroccan
31 - ANAHEIM Chain Reaction
FEBRUARY
06 - KANSAS CITY Uptown Theatre
07 - DALLAS Ruins
08 - HOUSTON Secret Group
