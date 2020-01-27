Download Have Added 41 Bands To Their 2020 Line-Up

Lots of new additions today.

Download Festival have added an additional 41 bands to their 2020 line-up this morning, including an appearance from Funeral For A Friend.

Funeral For A Friend reunited for three special shows last year - their first (and to date only) live appearances since their breakup in 2016. But they're getting the band back together for another set!

Also on the line-up is the likes of Bowling For Soup, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Holding Absence, Motionless In White, Northlane, The Darkness, The Menzingers, Thy Art Is Murder, and Wage War.

Download announced their three headliners last September, who are KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down.

Download Festival 2020 is set to go down June 12 - 14 at Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the full line-up below:

