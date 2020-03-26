Download Festival Will No Longer Take Place This Year

Sad news.





Download have announced that this year's festival will no longer take place.



It was scheduled to take place at Donington Park between 12-14 June and set to feature headline sets from System Of A Down, Iron Maiden and KISS.



You can read a full statement from the festival below:



"Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year



We’ve been closing monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead. This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apology to all of you - we really did try to make this work. Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We’ll do out best to put together an amazing line up for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.



We are working closely with our ticketing partners now and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Look out for an email from your ticketing agency very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time."

