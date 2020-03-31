Visit the shop
Rocksound May 2020 - Issue 264
Download Festival Have Launched A Limited Edition T-Shirt To Support NHS Workers

Rob Sayce
Rob Sayce about 7 hours ago

They're using "this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!"



Download Festival won't be taking place this year, but the festival organisers have decided, "to use this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!"

They've launched a limited edition T-shirt, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.
 


You can find out more about how NHS Charities Together and how their work supports NHS staff and volunteers here.

