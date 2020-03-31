Download Festival Have Launched A Limited Edition T-Shirt To Support NHS Workers

They're using "this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!"





Download Festival won't be taking place this year, but the festival organisers have decided, "to use this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!"



They've launched a limited edition T-shirt, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.



Whilst we're devastated DL2020 will not be going ahead, we wanted to use this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!



We’ve produced a limited edition t-shirt, with all proceeds going to @NHSCharities, supporting NHS workers. ��https://t.co/fZIg3ClE64 pic.twitter.com/noKdm5hTwB — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 31, 2020



You can find out more about how NHS Charities Together and how their work supports NHS staff and volunteers here.