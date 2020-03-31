Download Festival Have Launched A Limited Edition T-Shirt To Support NHS Workers

They're using "this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!"
Download Festival won't be taking place this year, but the festival organisers have decided, "to use this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!"
They've launched a limited edition T-shirt, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.
Whilst we’re devastated DL2020 will not be going ahead, we wanted to use this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!
We’ve produced a limited edition t-shirt, with all proceeds going to @NHSCharities, supporting NHS workers. ��https://t.co/fZIg3ClE64 pic.twitter.com/noKdm5hTwB
— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 31, 2020
You can find out more about how NHS Charities Together and how their work supports NHS staff and volunteers here.
