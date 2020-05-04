Download Festival Have Announced The Details Of A Three Day Livestream Event

Get your tents pitched in the garden then!





After revealing that this year's festival will no longer take place this year, Download have now announced the details of a virtual version of the weekend.



'Download TV' will take place between 12-14 June, the same time the festival would have been, via their YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and will feature "unseen performances, exclusive footage, interviews, interactive content" and loads more fun and games.



Download TV is coming! A 3 day virtual festival featuring unseen performances, interviews and interactive content streaming 12-14 June. ��⁣

⁣

We’re bringing Donington to you this Summer! ��⁣

⁣

Sign-up for Download TV announcements coming soon.. https://t.co/ehV90pP3jy⁣

⁣ pic.twitter.com/dSQhHU8KJO — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) May 1, 2020



You can sign up for updates right HERE



You can read the full statement from the festival regarding this year's postponement below too:



"Download Festival will no longer be taking place this year



We’ve been closing monitoring this unprecedented situation and it’s become clear that it just isn’t possible for the 2020 festival to go ahead. This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we’re beyond disappointed, we extend our heartfelt apology to all of you - we really did try to make this work. Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We’ll do out best to put together an amazing line up for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then. Thank you, as ever, for your continued support.



We are working closely with our ticketing partners now and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year. Look out for an email from your ticketing agency very soon and please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time."