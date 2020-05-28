Visit the shop
Rocksound July 2020 - Issue 266
News

Doing Things Like No-One Else, Please Welcome Grayscale To The Cover of Rock Sound!

Rock Sound
Rock Sound one hour ago

There isn’t a band on the planet who do things quite like Grayscale.


In this month’s magazine, we celebrate everything they’ve achieved so far, and dive into their full story across 19 pages of content, from their inception in Philadelphia to their response to COVID-19 and beyond.

To mark their first ever magazine cover (complete with a beautiful photoshoot from the house where they’re quarantined together), we’ve worked with the band to produce this this world exclusive, stay-at-home-themed merch!

In the Quarantine Sweats Pack, you’ll get...

- Distance magazine cover
- Grayscale x Rock Sound hoodie
- Exclusive Grayscale sweatpants
- Hand-signed poster print
- Giant double-sided poster



​In the T-shirt Pack, you’ll get...

- At Home magazine cover
- Grayscale x Rock Sound T-shirt
- Hand-signed poster print
- Giant double-sided poster



​In the Magazine + Poster Pack, you’ll get...

- Distance magazine cover
- Hand-signed poster print
- Giant double-sided poster



Available worldwide, only here at Rock Sound.

**THIS IS A PRE-ORDER ITEM. PACKS ARE DUE TO BE SHIPPED FROM JUNE 19**

 

