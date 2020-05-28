Doing Things Like No-One Else, Please Welcome Grayscale To The Cover of Rock Sound!

There isn’t a band on the planet who do things quite like Grayscale.
In this month’s magazine, we celebrate everything they’ve achieved so far, and dive into their full story across 19 pages of content, from their inception in Philadelphia to their response to COVID-19 and beyond.
To mark their first ever magazine cover (complete with a beautiful photoshoot from the house where they’re quarantined together), we’ve worked with the band to produce this this world exclusive, stay-at-home-themed merch!