De’Wayne Has Signed To Hopeless Records & Released A New Single

Are you ready for a new 'National Anthem'?





De'Wayne, recently seen supporting Waterparks in the UK and US, has revealed he has signed to Hopeless Records.



To coincide with the news, he has also released a new single.



'National Anthem' is a pulsing mass of electronics and pop rock sensabilites that twists and turns with second that passes and, more than anything, feels incredibly vital at this time in the world.



De'Wayne had this to say about what the track represents:



“’National Anthem’ represents the America I have always experienced. I wrote this song in 2019 and performed it out all over the country on tour last year. I watched beautiful, mixed crowds made up of so many different types of people RAGE to this in UNITY. I had planned on releasing this at a future date, but I’m taking the most recent (and recurring) event as a sign that the world needs this right fucking now.



Understanding what could happen to me or any one of my family members at any time…most days, even waking up feels like a protest. What makes things a tiny bit better is knowing that I am not alone in this struggle.



Every day, so many of us fight to live our own lives. We fight to live free from judgment…we fight to breathe…we fight stereotypes and we fight a whole bunch of shit that we didn’t choose to deal with…but still we FIGHT.



We are the CIRCLE and we are done with the bullshit."



Have a listen below:







Want to hear some more?



Well, here's 'Family Tree':







And here's 'Top Man':







Hold tight for some more new music coming out on Hopeless very soon then!