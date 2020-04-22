REPORTS: Guitarist Derek Jones Has Passed Away

Incredibly sad news.





Derek Jones, guitarist in Falling In Reverse and A Smile From The Trenches, has passed away.



He was 35.



No cause of death has been stated at the time of writing.



Bandmate Ronnie Radke confirmed the news in a tweet saying "Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken."



Ryan Seaman also paid tribute to Derek by tweeting "RIP Derek Jones. I’m absolutely gutted and can’t even think straight. My condolences to his family, all of our friends that have been affected. All I can do is remember the good times and hope you can too. In your honor I’ll definitely be having Taco Bell tonight. Love you all."