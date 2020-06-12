Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba Has Been Hospitalised Following A Motorcycle Crash

"This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I’m grateful to have your support as I go through it"





Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba has revealed he was recently in a motorcycle crash and is now in hospital.



In a statement he revealed that the crash occured on June 06 and the injuries he sustained from it are "severe but not life threatening".



You can read the full statement below:



"Hi friends on June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident. My injuries were severe but not life threatening. I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.



I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I’m in I find it important to state that I stand with black lives matter. In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don’t hear from me on critical social issue I trust you will know where I stand.



I’d like to thank: Bell Helmets, Biltwell, Rev’it, Alpine Star and Wolverine Boots for making the safety gear that protected my body in the crash.



I would also like to thank my family and friends for coming together to support me in this time of need. To all reading this I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery. This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I’m grateful to have your support as I go through it."



an important message from chris. pic.twitter.com/UFYrlMPdtr — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) June 11, 2020



All of us here at Rock Sound wish Chris the very best as he begins his recovery.