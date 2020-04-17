Danny Worsnop Has Revealed The Rescheduled Dates For His UK Solo Tour

November it is!
Danny Worsnop was scheduled to hit up the UK for a run of solo acoustic shows last month before having to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Well he has now pencilled in the rescheduled dates for this Autumn.
They look like this:
NOVEMBER
20 - LONDON Boston Music Room
21 - SOUTHAMPTON Joiners
22 - BRISTOL The Lanes
23 - MANCHESTER Rebellion
24 - NEWCASTLE Think Tank
25 - GLASGOW Garage 2
26 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum
Lovely stuff!
Danny released a new single called 'Happy' last month.
It sounds a little like this:
And here's 'Another You' for good measure:
