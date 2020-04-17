Visit the shop
Rocksound May 2020 - Issue 264
Danny Worsnop Has Revealed The Rescheduled Dates For His UK Solo Tour

Jack Rogers
Jack Rogers one hour ago

November it is!



Danny Worsnop was scheduled to hit up the UK for a run of solo acoustic shows last month before having to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Well he has now pencilled in the rescheduled dates for this Autumn. 

They look like this:

NOVEMBER

20 - LONDON Boston Music Room
21 - SOUTHAMPTON Joiners
22 - BRISTOL The Lanes
23 - MANCHESTER Rebellion
24 - NEWCASTLE Think Tank
25 - GLASGOW Garage 2
26 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum

Lovely stuff!



Danny released a new single called 'Happy' last month. 

It sounds a little like this:

 

And here's 'Another You' for good measure:

