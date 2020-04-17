Danny Worsnop Has Revealed The Rescheduled Dates For His UK Solo Tour

November it is!





Danny Worsnop was scheduled to hit up the UK for a run of solo acoustic shows last month before having to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Well he has now pencilled in the rescheduled dates for this Autumn.







NOVEMBER



20 - LONDON Boston Music Room

21 - SOUTHAMPTON Joiners

22 - BRISTOL The Lanes

23 - MANCHESTER Rebellion

24 - NEWCASTLE Think Tank

25 - GLASGOW Garage 2

26 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum











Danny released a new single called 'Happy' last month.











And here's 'Another You' for good measure:



