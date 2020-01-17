Visit the shop
Danny Worsnop Has Announced A Solo UK Tour

Brii Jamieson
Brii Jamieson 3 hours ago

Kickin' it solo, and country.

Danny Worsnop is heading over to the UK in March for a series of headline shows in support of his solo album 'Shades Of Blue' which he dropped last year. 

The Asking Alexandria vocalist will be kicking it solo around the UK, starting off proceedings in Newcastle Upon Tyne on March 17, before playing seven shows around the UK and wrapping up in Southampton on March 23. 

Tickets and VIP packages for all seven dates are on sale from Monday (despite what Danny's tweet says). Check out all the details below:


MARCH

17 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Think Tank?
18 - GLASGOW Garage 2
19 - MANCHESTER Rebellion
20 - LONDON Boston Music Room
21 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum
22 - BRISTOL The Lanes
23 - SOUTHAMPTON Joiners

