Danny Worsnop Has Announced A Solo UK Tour

Kickin' it solo, and country.

Danny Worsnop is heading over to the UK in March for a series of headline shows in support of his solo album 'Shades Of Blue' which he dropped last year.

The Asking Alexandria vocalist will be kicking it solo around the UK, starting off proceedings in Newcastle Upon Tyne on March 17, before playing seven shows around the UK and wrapping up in Southampton on March 23.

Tickets and VIP packages for all seven dates are on sale from Monday (despite what Danny's tweet says). Check out all the details below:

UK TOUR ON SALE NOW!

This one’s gonna fly, get VIP’s and tix FAST!https://t.co/T0EDTioWbM pic.twitter.com/NLpFPtMLgx — DANNY WORSNOP (@dannyworsnop) January 17, 2020



MARCH

17 - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Think Tank?

18 - GLASGOW Garage 2

19 - MANCHESTER Rebellion

20 - LONDON Boston Music Room

21 - BIRMINGHAM Asylum

22 - BRISTOL The Lanes

23 - SOUTHAMPTON Joiners