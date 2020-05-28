Dance Gavin Dance’s Tilian Pearson Is Working On A New Solo Album

Also, sounds like the cogs are starting to turn for new DGD as well.





After releasing their brilliant new album 'Afterburner' last month, Dance Gavin Dance's Tilian Pearson has now revealed he is working on his fourth solo album.



In our recent Video Call, Tilian revealed he has everything he needs at home to work on the follow-up to '18's 'The Skeptic'...



"I’m just making a solo album basically. I was going to do it later, but I’m doing it now. I’ve written a tonne of material in this time off already and I’m figuring out how I want to get it produced and put out.



"I have full capabilities here at home to make an album. If that works out, that would be great. If I can collaborate too, that would be even better. I’m seeing that you can use tags and email and Zoom and I think I could do a full album without leaving. That would be interesting.



"I have some songs fully formed, and then a lot that are close. It’s interesting taking it as a writing phase and then a production phase. Doing it separately. So I’ve just started the production phase. Some of the songs are so different from each other right now that there has to be something that bridges them together."



And that's not all that's going on...



"Also DGD is writing too. There’s multiple demos that we started doing too. For non-vocalists, they were done with [Afterburner] in August of 2019, so it’s coming up on a year., So for them it’s like ‘We want to write, we’re ready’. I definitely welcome it.



"There are three phases of instrumentals and then a fourth phase of instrumentals after the vocalists get involved and move things around. It’s in the first phase of instrumentals. It’s in the Will Swan phase."



You love to see it.



Check out the full chat below:







And here's 'Cocky' from 'The Skeptic':







And here's Strawberry's Wake' from 'Afterburner':







