Dance Gavin Dance Need Your Help To Make Their New Music Video

The theme is 'clean'. The rest is up to you.





The current situation that we all find ourselves in has put a dent in a lot of band's plans when it comes to filiming music videos.



Though that's not stopping Dance Gavin Dance from getting creative.



They've put a call out on their socials for people to help them make the video for their new single.



This is what they ask:



"This is your shot to be the star of our next music video. The theme is clean. Here’s what you do:



1.Take a short video (Roughly 15-45 seconds) of you getting fresh: Brushing your teeth, washing your face, sweeping your house, bathing your pets, dusting your shelves, etc. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box as well.



2. Send your video to [email protected]



3. Look for the response from the email address. It will come within 24 hours.



Don't do anything dangerous or illegal."







Sounds good right?



Dance Gavin Dance are set to release their new album 'Afterburner' on April 24 via Fearless Records.



They've released two videos for tracks from the album already:



They are 'Prisoner':







And 'Strawberry's Wake':







You can still pick up a copy of Rock Sound with the band on the cover and a special merch pack from SHOP.ROCKSOUND.TV