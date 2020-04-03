Dance Gavin Dance Need Your Help To Make Their New Music Video

The current situation that we all find ourselves in has put a dent in a lot of band's plans when it comes to filiming music videos.
Though that's not stopping Dance Gavin Dance from getting creative.
They've put a call out on their socials for people to help them make the video for their new single.
This is what they ask:
"This is your shot to be the star of our next music video. The theme is clean. Here’s what you do:
1.Take a short video (Roughly 15-45 seconds) of you getting fresh: Brushing your teeth, washing your face, sweeping your house, bathing your pets, dusting your shelves, etc. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box as well.