Dance Gavin Dance Have Announced New Dates For SwanFest And Their Rescheduled US Tour

The Afterburner Tour is now set to take place this summer.

Dance Gavin Dance have announced new dates for their rescheduled US Afterburner Tour, as well as for this year's SwanFest.



They'll be joined by Animals As Leaders, Issues and Veil Of Maya for the full tour, with Wolf & Bear stepping in for Royal Coda - who can't make the new dates due to previous commitments.



SwanFest will take place at the end of the tour at Papa Murphy's Park, Sacramento, on September 12. More details will follow soon.



Rescheduled tour dates have been announced! pic.twitter.com/a4MgjXe2Bm — Dance Gavin Dance (@DGDtheband) March 24, 2020



The band's new album 'Afterburner' is set for release April 24 via Rise Records. This will be on there:





And so will this:





Dance Gavin Dance are on the cover of the latest Rock Sound!



