Dance Gavin Dance Have Announced A Headline Tour

Following their appearance at Slam Dunk Festival 2020, Dance Gavin Dance have announced a series of headline shows around Europe. This marks their first European tour since 2018!
The tour will see the lads in Dance Gavin Dance hitting continental Europe the day after Slam Dunk, kicking off proceedings in Amsterdam on May 25. The short and sweet tour will see them playing four headline dates, before wrapping up proceedings in Berlin on May 29.
Posting the news on Twitter, Dance Gavin Dance shared that these shows are currently the only ones they have planned for Europe for the forseeable future - so you'll want to head along to these intimate shows.
Check out the full list of tour dates below:
MAY
23 - SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL Leeds
24 - SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL Hatfield
25 - AMSTERDAM Melkweg
26 - PARIS Boule Noire
28 - COLOGNE MTC
29 - BERLIN Privatclub
We are excited to announce we'll be playing a few headline shows in Europe after Slam Dunk Festival. These are the only shows we have planned in Europe right now, so if you want to see us perform in an intimate setting, this is your chance! Tickets on sale Friday at 10am CET. pic.twitter.com/Pb2SGJbjPh