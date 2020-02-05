Dance Gavin Dance Have Announced A Headline Tour

Europe, you're up!

Following their appearance at Slam Dunk Festival 2020, Dance Gavin Dance have announced a series of headline shows around Europe. This marks their first European tour since 2018!

The tour will see the lads in Dance Gavin Dance hitting continental Europe the day after Slam Dunk, kicking off proceedings in Amsterdam on May 25. The short and sweet tour will see them playing four headline dates, before wrapping up proceedings in Berlin on May 29.

Posting the news on Twitter, Dance Gavin Dance shared that these shows are currently the only ones they have planned for Europe for the forseeable future - so you'll want to head along to these intimate shows.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

MAY

23 - SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL Leeds

24 - SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL Hatfield

25 - AMSTERDAM Melkweg

26 - PARIS Boule Noire

28 - COLOGNE MTC

29 - BERLIN Privatclub